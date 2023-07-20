Dream vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Atlanta Dream (12-8) will try to extend a three-game road winning run when visiting the Connecticut Sun (15-6), airing at 11:30 AM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.
Dream vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-6.5)
|167.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Sun (-6.5)
|167.5
|-260
|+190
|Tipico
|Sun (-6.5)
|167.5
|-260
|+210
Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dream have put together a 12-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Connecticut has covered the spread three times this season (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 20 games have gone over the point total.
- Dream games have hit the over 11 out of 19 times this season.
