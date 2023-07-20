Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars are 11th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . Defensively, it ranked 24th, allowing 353.3 yards per game.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.
- Jacksonville won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- Also, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun posted 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 184 tackles.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
