At the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars are 11th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . Defensively, it ranked 24th, allowing 353.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

Jacksonville won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Also, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun posted 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

