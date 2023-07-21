On Friday, Austin Riley (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 34 walks while batting .271.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 33rd in slugging.

Riley has recorded a hit in 65 of 95 games this season (68.4%), including 30 multi-hit games (31.6%).

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Riley has driven in a run in 36 games this season (37.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .302 AVG .236 .360 OBP .302 .543 SLG .416 25 XBH 14 11 HR 9 33 RBI 25 51/18 K/BB 48/16 1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings