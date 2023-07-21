On Friday, Ozzie Albies (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.1%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

Albies has an RBI in 37 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .236 AVG .290 .300 OBP .342 .451 SLG .568 19 XBH 23 10 HR 12 34 RBI 32 34/16 K/BB 26/13 2 SB 5

