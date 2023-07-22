After two rounds of play in the 2023 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California, Ryan Gerard is atop the leaderboard (-14). Watch the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 Barracuda Championship

Start Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards

Par 71/7,480 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Barracuda Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Ryan Gerard 1st -14 64-64 Patrick Rodgers 2nd -11 64-67 Vincent Norrman 3rd -9 66-67 Beau Hossler 4th -9 64-69 Sean Crocker 5th -7 67-68

Barracuda Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 3:25 PM ET Ze-Cheng Dou (-6/5th), Sean Crocker (-7/5th) 3:15 PM ET Marcus Kinhult (-9/8th), Cameron Champ (-8/7th) 2:20 PM ET Matthew NeSmith (-7/15th), David Lipsky (-7/15th) 2:55 PM ET Seung-Yul Noh (-5/12th), Carl Yuan (-7/8th) 2:45 PM ET Alexander Levy (-8/12th), Chesson Hadley (-7/12th) 3:05 PM ET James Morrison (-8/8th), James Hahn (-5/8th) 1:50 PM ET Chez Reavie (-7/23rd), Julien Guerrier (-5/23rd) 2:35 PM ET Ryo Hisatsune (-7/15th), Brent Grant (-6/15th) 2:10 PM ET Kevin Chappell (-7/19th), Maximilian Kieffer (-5/19th) 1:30 PM ET Carson Young (-4/23rd), Sam Stevens (-5/23rd)

