The 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom will have Sahith Theegala in the field from July 20-23 as the golfers battle the par-71, 7,383-yard course, with a purse of $16,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Theegala at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Theegala has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 18 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Theegala's average finish has been 44th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -5 280 0 24 4 7 $5.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,383 yards, 378 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Theegala has played in the past year has been 37 yards shorter than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Theegala was better than only 4% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.64.

Theegala recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Theegala recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

Theegala's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the field average (4.9).

At that most recent tournament, Theegala's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Theegala finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.6.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Theegala had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.6).

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Theegala Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.