Held from July 20-23, Thomas Detry is set to play in the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom.

Thomas Detry Insights

Detry has finished under par five times and scored 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Detry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Detry has had an average finish of 37th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Detry has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 30 -6 280 0 16 1 3 $1.9M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Detry wound up 34th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

This course is set up to play at 7,383 yards, 378 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Royal Liverpool Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Detry will take to the 7,383-yard course this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,277 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -3 average at this course.

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Detry shot better than 34% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Detry fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Detry had more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.4).

Detry carded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 4.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In that last competition, Detry's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Detry ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Detry fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards

