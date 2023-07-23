Matt Olson -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Olson has gotten a hit in 63 of 97 games this season (64.9%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (25.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olson has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (44.3%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (21.6%).
  • He has scored at least once 54 times this season (55.7%), including 19 games with multiple runs (19.6%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 46
.273 AVG .237
.372 OBP .354
.624 SLG .525
31 XBH 22
18 HR 14
45 RBI 35
55/29 K/BB 61/31
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Teheran (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
