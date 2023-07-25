As of December 31 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, put them 11th in the NFL.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, eight Jaguars games went over the point total.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in ), and it gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on defense.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

Jacksonville won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun posted 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +6600 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +6600

