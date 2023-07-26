Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 124th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

In 59.8% of his 87 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (14.9%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in 24 games this year (27.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 of 87 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .250 AVG .250 .284 OBP .315 .488 SLG .449 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 42/8 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

