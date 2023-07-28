Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Harris II is batting .375 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 50 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has an RBI in 18 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 78 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|42
|.311
|AVG
|.245
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.496
|SLG
|.408
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|31/11
|7
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Houser (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
