Justin Thomas will be in the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Thomas at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Justin Thomas Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Thomas has finished better than par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Thomas has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Thomas has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Thomas has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 27 -6 279 0 17 3 5 $6.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Thomas has played in the past year has been 44 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 41st percentile.

Thomas shot better than only 7% of the golfers at The Open Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Thomas failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Thomas carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Thomas' two birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average of 3.4.

At that last tournament, Thomas' par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Thomas finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Thomas carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.2).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

Thomas Odds to Win: +2500

