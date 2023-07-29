Saturday, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Julio Teheran, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 23 against the Brewers) he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .264 with six doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%), including nine multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 15 games this season (38.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 39 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .259 AVG .267 .368 OBP .308 .552 SLG .453 7 XBH 8 5 HR 4 13 RBI 11 13/10 K/BB 24/4 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings