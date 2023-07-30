Celine Boutier is the current leader (-100) at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship after three rounds of play.

Amundi Evian Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 12:45 AM ET

12:45 AM ET Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par/Distance: Par 71/6,527 yards

Amundi Evian Championship Best Odds to Win

Celine Boutier

Tee Time: 6:25 AM ET

6:25 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-11)

1st (-11) Odds to Win: -100

Boutier Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 6 1 2nd Round 2 69 -2 4 2 4th Round 3 67 -4 5 1 4th

Nasa Hataoka

Tee Time: 6:25 AM ET

6:25 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +400

Hataoka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 5 2 35th Round 2 67 -4 6 2 1st Round 3 68 -3 6 3 12th

Minjee Lee

Tee Time: 6:15 AM ET

6:15 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-7)

3rd (-7) Odds to Win: +700

Lee Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 5 3 19th Round 2 71 E 4 4 15th Round 3 66 -5 7 2 2nd

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson

Tee Time: 6:15 AM ET

6:15 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-7)

3rd (-7) Odds to Win: +800

Mackenzie Henderson Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 4 2 19th Round 2 70 -1 6 5 7th Round 3 67 -4 7 1 4th

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 6:05 AM ET

6:05 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-6)

5th (-6) Odds to Win: +1200

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 3 2 35th Round 2 73 +2 4 6 40th Round 3 64 -7 7 0 1st

Amundi Evian Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Hyo Joo Kim 14th (-3) +1400 Yuka Saso 5th (-6) +1800 Jin-young Ko 30th (E) +2000 Ayaka Furue 47th (+2) +2000 Atthaya Thitikul 39th (+1) +2200 Jiyai Shin 67th (+8) +2800 Allisen Corpuz 47th (+2) +3500 Hye-jin Choi 57th (+4) +3500 Hae-Ran Ryu 39th (+1) +4000 Lydia Ko 30th (E) +4000

