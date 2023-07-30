Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Olson (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Olson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (67 of 102), with multiple hits 26 times (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in 27.5% of his games this year, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.1% of his games this season, Olson has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (21.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored at least once 56 times this year (54.9%), including 19 games with multiple runs (18.6%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.277
|AVG
|.234
|.370
|OBP
|.348
|.629
|SLG
|.505
|32
|XBH
|22
|19
|HR
|14
|48
|RBI
|35
|59/29
|K/BB
|63/32
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
