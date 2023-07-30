Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles will send Dean Kremer (10-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Kremer has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.59), 48th in WHIP (1.305), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1).

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 24 7.0 3 1 1 3 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 19 4.2 4 5 5 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Yankees Jul. 5 7.0 4 2 1 10 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 3.0 7 7 7 5 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 100 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 61 walks and 46 RBI.

He has a .267/.369/.424 slash line on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jul. 29 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 97 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .253/.325/.467 slash line so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 44 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a .258/.323/.426 slash line on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

