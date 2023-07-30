The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .297.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (53 of 81), with at least two hits 26 times (32.1%).

In 12.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year (31 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .320 AVG .270 .373 OBP .320 .490 SLG .394 14 XBH 9 6 HR 4 23 RBI 13 32/12 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings