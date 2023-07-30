Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)



Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 136 hits and an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Acuna has recorded a hit in 79 of 102 games this year (77.5%), including 43 multi-hit games (42.2%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (21.6%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.2% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 64 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .338 AVG .328 .431 OBP .400 .583 SLG .574 27 XBH 24 11 HR 13 31 RBI 30 31/33 K/BB 25/21 25 SB 25

