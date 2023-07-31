Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .298 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 82 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.7% of those games.
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25 games this year (30.5%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 31 of 82 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.323
|AVG
|.270
|.379
|OBP
|.320
|.490
|SLG
|.394
|14
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|32/13
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning (6-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.46, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
