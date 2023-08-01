Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .886 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on August 1 at 7:20 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 104 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .263 with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Olson enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with four homers.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has homered in 28.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47 games this year (45.2%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (22.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 58 of 104 games this year, and more than once 20 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.288
|AVG
|.234
|.383
|OBP
|.348
|.673
|SLG
|.505
|35
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|14
|54
|RBI
|35
|60/31
|K/BB
|63/32
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.22, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
