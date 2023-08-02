Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars have been given +2800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.
- Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Jaguars posted five wins at home last year and four on the road.
- As a favorite last season Jacksonville had just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- Also, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun recorded 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 184 tackles.
Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of August 2 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.