Friday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Marlins and the Rangers, who will be sending Jesus Luzardo and Jordan Montgomery to the hill, respectively.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 4.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (4-5) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

ATL: Fried CHC: Hendricks
5 (26 IP) Games/IP 13 (77.1 IP)
2.08 ERA 3.61
8.7 K/9 5.6

Rays at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (1-2) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will look to Reese Olson (1-4) when the teams face off on Friday.

TB: Littell DET: Olson
17 (29.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (49.2 IP)
4.85 ERA 4.71
9.1 K/9 8.5

Nationals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (7-11) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) when the clubs play on Friday.

WSH: Corbin CIN: Ashcraft
22 (126 IP) Games/IP 20 (105 IP)
5.14 ERA 5.31
6.2 K/9 6.5

Royals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (2-12) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (9-7) when the clubs play Friday.

KC: Lyles PHI: Nola
20 (112.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (138 IP)
6.07 ERA 4.43
6.4 K/9 9.1

Astros at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (7-7) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Luis Severino (2-5) when the clubs face off on Friday.

HOU: Brown NYY: Severino
20 (111.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (57.2 IP)
4.20 ERA 7.49
10.2 K/9 7.8

Mets at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send David Peterson (3-7) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Dean Kremer (10-4) when the teams play Friday.

NYM: Peterson BAL: Kremer
17 (62.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (119.2 IP)
5.92 ERA 4.66
9.8 K/9 8.3

Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (2-8) to the bump as they take on the Red Sox, who will counter with James Paxton (6-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

TOR: Manoah BOS: Paxton
17 (76.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (70 IP)
5.87 ERA 3.34
8.0 K/9 10.3

White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Logan Allen (4-4) when the teams face off on Friday.

CHW: Clevinger CLE: Allen
13 (67.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (80.1 IP)
3.59 ERA 3.70
7.4 K/9 9.0

Marlins at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Luzardo (8-5) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Montgomery (6-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

MIA: Luzardo TEX: Montgomery
22 (125 IP) Games/IP 21 (121 IP)
3.38 ERA 3.42
10.6 K/9 8.0

Diamondbacks at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-5) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (6-5) when the teams face off Friday.

ARI: Kelly MIN: Ober
18 (106 IP) Games/IP 17 (98.2 IP)
3.40 ERA 3.19
9.3 K/9 8.7

Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Colin Rea (5-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

PIT: Priester MIL: Rea
3 (15.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (96.1 IP)
9.19 ERA 4.76
7.5 K/9 7.8

Rockies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (0-5) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-5) when the teams play Friday.

COL: Flexen STL: Wainwright
18 (45.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (62.2 IP)
8.08 ERA 7.18
6.5 K/9 4.9

Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (7-7) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers (2-8) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

SEA: Castillo LAA: Detmers
22 (131.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (101.1 IP)
2.95 ERA 4.35
10.2 K/9 11.3

Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will look to Yu Darvish (8-7) when the clubs play Friday.

LAD: Miller SD: Darvish
11 (59.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (107.1 IP)
4.37 ERA 4.53
8.9 K/9 9.8

