Ozzie Albies -- batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Angels.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .258 with 19 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
  • Albies has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.6% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 49
.241 AVG .278
.299 OBP .340
.450 SLG .561
22 XBH 25
10 HR 14
38 RBI 38
40/17 K/BB 32/15
2 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Hendricks (4-5) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put together a 3.61 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
