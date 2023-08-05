Cameron Davis will play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, taking place from August 3- 6.

Cameron Davis Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Davis has shot better than par 10 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Davis has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Davis has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 23 -8 275 0 13 1 4 $3.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Davis has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 186 yards shorter than the average course Davis has played in the past year (7,317).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.84-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 91st percentile of the field.

Davis shot better than 42% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Davis shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Davis carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Davis' 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Davis' par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Davis finished the 3M Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Davis fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

