Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .703 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 5 at 2:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Cubs.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Player Props
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
|Braves vs Cubs Prediction
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .235 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (18.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this year (34.1%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 91 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|40
|.249
|AVG
|.219
|.322
|OBP
|.294
|.508
|SLG
|.445
|21
|XBH
|13
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|22
|47/20
|K/BB
|39/15
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Assad (1-2) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.