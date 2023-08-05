The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .283.

Harris II has recorded a hit in 56 of 85 games this year (65.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 85), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has driven home a run in 21 games this season (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 31 games this season (36.5%), including nine multi-run games (10.6%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .324 AVG .245 .364 OBP .296 .532 SLG .404 16 XBH 13 6 HR 5 18 RBI 15 27/7 K/BB 31/11 7 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings