The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is hitting .256 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
  • d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 25 of 42 games this season (59.5%), including nine multi-hit games (21.4%).
  • In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.5% of his games this year, d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (38.1%), including three multi-run games (7.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 21
.243 AVG .267
.333 OBP .308
.500 SLG .453
8 XBH 8
5 HR 4
16 RBI 11
13/10 K/BB 24/4
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Assad (1-2) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.
