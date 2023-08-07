The Atlanta Braves (70-39) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a roll versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park. Matt Olson is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-3) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (2-2) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (12-3, 3.68 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-2, 5.18 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves' Strider (12-3) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in 22 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido (2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Over nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.18 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.

Bido has registered one quality start this year.

Bido will try to collect his third outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

