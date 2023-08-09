Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (71-40) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) at PNC Park on Wednesday, August 9, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +240 moneyline odds. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (3-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Quinn Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.69 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 98 times this season and won 63, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Pirates have won in 38, or 41.8%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+110) Austin Riley 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+105) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+100) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

