Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have the 12th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3000.
Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- A total of eight Jaguars games last season hit the over.
- Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in ), and it ranked 24th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Jaguars collected five wins at home last season and four away.
- Jacksonville won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.
- In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (48.4 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Foyesade Oluokun posted 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of August 9 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.