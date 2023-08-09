Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .719 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Pirates.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .302.
- He ranks eighth in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Arcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.8% of his games this season (61 of 90), with at least two hits 27 times (30.0%).
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Arcia has driven home a run in 28 games this season (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more runs 11 times (12.2%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.317
|AVG
|.286
|.374
|OBP
|.339
|.494
|SLG
|.435
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|17
|34/13
|K/BB
|30/13
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Priester (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 8.69, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
