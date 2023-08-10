Thursday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (72-40) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) squaring off at PNC Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on August 10.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (8-3) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter (0-7).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Braves have won 64 out of the 99 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 22 of its 32 games, or 68.8%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 639 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule