On Friday, Matt Olson (.848 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 114 hits, batting .267 this season with 62 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is second in slugging.

In 76 of 113 games this season (67.3%) Olson has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

He has gone deep in 34 games this season (30.1%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 48.7% of his games this season, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (23.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 65 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .288 AVG .247 .389 OBP .362 .679 SLG .530 36 XBH 26 23 HR 17 56 RBI 45 61/35 K/BB 68/38 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings