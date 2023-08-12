The Atlanta Braves (73-41) will look to Ozzie Albies, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the New York Mets (52-63) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Citi Field.

The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans against the Mets and Denyi Reyes.

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Queens, New York
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Reyes - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

  • Winans has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.
  • This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Denyi Reyes

  • Reyes will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

