Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 118 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .271 with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- In 35 games this season, he has homered (30.4%, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Olson has driven home a run in 56 games this season (48.7%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 14 occasions..
- In 58.3% of his games this season (67 of 115), he has scored, and in 21 of those games (18.3%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.288
|AVG
|.254
|.389
|OBP
|.370
|.679
|SLG
|.558
|36
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|19
|56
|RBI
|49
|61/35
|K/BB
|69/40
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.
