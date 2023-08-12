The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind will see Sung-Jae Im as part of the field in Memphis, Tennessee from August 10-12, up against the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Im at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Im has finished better than par 11 times and shot 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Im has finished in the top 20 twice.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Im has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 19 -9 276 0 23 2 8 $11.3M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Im's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 27th.

Im has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while TPC Southwind is set for a longer 7,243 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Southwind has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Im has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,326 yards, 83 yards longer than the 7,243-yard TPC Southwind this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Im's Last Time Out

Im was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Im shot better than 67% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Im recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Im carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Im recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent competition, Im's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Im finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Im finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Im Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

