The New York Mets and Pete Alonso hit the field against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 225 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .503 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .275 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (678 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.286).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Chirinos has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Chirinos is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb

