Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .291 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 67.0% of his games this season (63 of 94), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has driven in a run in 23 games this season (24.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (39.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|52
|.324
|AVG
|.266
|.364
|OBP
|.320
|.532
|SLG
|.408
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|17
|27/7
|K/BB
|38/15
|7
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
