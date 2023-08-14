Braves vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take the field on Monday at Truist Park against Max Fried, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +180 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-225
|+180
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 5-5.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've finished 67-37 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 22-9 (71%).
- The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Atlanta has played in 117 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-50-3).
- The Braves have collected a 10-10-0 record ATS this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|37-20
|38-22
|27-15
|48-27
|60-35
|15-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.