Marcell Ozuna vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI) against the Yankees.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .247.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- In 67.0% of his games this year (69 of 103), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (36 of 103), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.263
|AVG
|.231
|.346
|OBP
|.298
|.538
|SLG
|.430
|23
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|29
|47/24
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Vasquez (2-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.89, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .176 against him.
