Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (78-42) and the San Francisco Giants (64-57) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on August 18.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (13-4) for the Braves and Alex Cobb (6-4) for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 70, or 65.4%, of those games.

Atlanta is 23-9 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 702 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule