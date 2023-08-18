Ronald Acuna Jr. is among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants square off at Truist Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (13-4) will make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

In 24 starts this season, Strider has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.81), 15th in WHIP (1.120), and first in K/9 (14).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3 vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 161 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 55 stolen bases.

He's slashing .335/.422/.573 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 107 RBI (124 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .274/.385/.615 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has put up 84 hits with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashed .299/.355/.537 so far this season.

Flores brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

