Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .283 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

In 65 of 98 games this year (66.3%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has driven home a run in 24 games this season (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 53 .311 AVG .261 .358 OBP .314 .503 SLG .399 16 XBH 15 6 HR 5 19 RBI 17 30/9 K/BB 39/15 7 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings