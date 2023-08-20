Sean Murphy -- batting .242 with three home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Giants.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks while batting .278.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (22.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has driven home a run in 33 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 20% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 41 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .285 AVG .270 .388 OBP .386 .517 SLG .561 19 XBH 19 8 HR 12 29 RBI 35 43/19 K/BB 39/20 0 SB 0

