2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Betting Odds - August 11
The 2023 Women's World Cup final is on August 20, and 16 squads still have a chance to make it, as we watch the first knockout round in Australia and New Zealand.
Pick up a betting edge prior to Friday's Women's World Cup action by reading our betting preview below.
Friday's Women's World Cup Match Odds
Below are the latest odds for Friday's match at the 2023 Women's World Cup:
|Match
|Time
|TV
|Favorite (Odds)
|Underdog (Odds)
|Japan vs. Sweden
|3:30 AM ET
|FOX US
|Japan (+127)
|Sweden (+227)
|Click Here for Full Japan vs. Sweden Preview
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Need the info on the top favorites at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've posted which teams have the best odds to lift the trophy ahead:
|Odds to Win
|England
|+275
|Spain
|+300
|Japan
|+450
|France
|+500
|Australia
|+850
|Netherlands
|+1100
|Sweden
|+1100
|Colombia
|+2800
|Norway
|+5000
|Switzerland
|+10000
