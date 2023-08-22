Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (80-44) on Tuesday, August 22, when they match up with Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (59-67) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +180. The total for the game is set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (9-4, 3.46 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (7-6, 5.53 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 72, or 64.9%, of the 111 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 24-11 (winning 68.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mets have won in 14, or 29.2%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+105) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

