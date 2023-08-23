The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his 1.029 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 18 doubles, 27 home runs and 43 walks while batting .260.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 74 of 109 games this season (67.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.1%).

He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 109), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has an RBI in 38 of 109 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 50 .285 AVG .231 .363 OBP .298 .585 SLG .430 28 XBH 17 17 HR 10 34 RBI 29 51/26 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings