Sean Murphy vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets (who will start Jose Quintana) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .270 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks.
- In 54 of 87 games this season (62.1%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).
- In 21.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (33 of 87), with more than one RBI 17 times (19.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (47.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.270
|AVG
|.270
|.371
|OBP
|.386
|.491
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|35
|45/19
|K/BB
|39/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.