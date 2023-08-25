The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 70th in slugging.

In 63.5% of his 104 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (40 of 104), with two or more runs 11 times (10.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 47 .289 AVG .264 .352 OBP .317 .454 SLG .420 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 18 43/17 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings