Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound, while Colin Selby (1-0) will get the nod for the Pirates.
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 37 (57.8%) of those contests.
- This season Chicago has won 25 of its 37 games, or 67.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 642.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
Pirates Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
- The Pirates have come away with 43 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 35-39 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (540 total runs).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|W 7-6
|Javier Assad vs Alex Faedo
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|L 8-6
|Drew Smyly vs Reese Olson
|August 23
|@ Tigers
|W 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal
|August 24
|@ Pirates
|W 5-4
|Justin Steele vs Rob Zastryzny
|August 25
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Mitch Keller
|August 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs Colin Selby
|August 27
|@ Pirates
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Bailey Falter
|August 28
|Brewers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Wade Miley
|August 29
|Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes
|August 30
|Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 1
|@ Reds
|-
|Javier Assad vs Brett Kennedy
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 21
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Thomas Hatch vs Drew Rom
|August 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Adam Wainwright
|August 23
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Thompson
|August 24
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Rob Zastryzny vs Justin Steele
|August 25
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 26
|Cubs
|-
|Colin Selby vs Javier Assad
|August 27
|Cubs
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Drew Smyly
|August 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs TBA
|August 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Cole Ragans
|August 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Brady Singer
|September 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Dakota Hudson
